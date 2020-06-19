Previous
Oreo by darrencruzzz
Oreo

The feisty little kitten.

It’s a rather shocking story, but we really thought she was a boy. Her complexion doesn’t necessarily look like a female cat’s. It wasn’t until we went to get her neutered that the veterinarian told us “he” was actually a “she”
19th June 2020 19th Jun 20

Darren Cruz

@darrencruzzz
