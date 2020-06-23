Previous
Casper
Casper

Caspee (Casper) was looking out the window, distracted by the birds chirping outside in the afternoon wind. The lighting was absolutely perfect for me to work with, giving me this shot.

My family calls him “Casper” because of his black fur, more specifically, at nighttime, you can never see him because he’s too dark to be seen, just like a ghost in the morning time.
Darren Cruz

