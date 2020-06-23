Sign up
Casper
Caspee (Casper) was looking out the window, distracted by the birds chirping outside in the afternoon wind. The lighting was absolutely perfect for me to work with, giving me this shot.
My family calls him “Casper” because of his black fur, more specifically, at nighttime, you can never see him because he’s too dark to be seen, just like a ghost in the morning time.
23rd June 2020
23rd Jun 20
Darren Cruz
@darrencruzzz
365
COOLPIX S3600
23rd June 2020 6:53am
cat
