Cornfields

Went to the Calgary farm today, surprisingly there were a few people still visiting, even though the weather was a bit chilly. Lots of fun things to do there, and lots of cute animals too. The llamas were my favourite, it’s funny how they just stand there and look at you with their long necks.



I took this shot while we were going through the corn maze. Isn’t it funny how kids these days have smartphones now? Katie was a bit stubborn, kept asking my mom to turn on her “wifi” so she could play her video games.