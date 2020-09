eyecandielashes

The name of my mom’s business. She started just before the start of quarantine lockdown, and finally getting customers to come in. She’s really good at it, I’m thinking of pursuing the same job, to add to my skills in the interest of cosmetology, but my hands are too chubby and shaky.



This particular client is actually my best friend, booked her in so she could be one of the “first free” models for mom’s Instagram