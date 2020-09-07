Previous
Next
in your eyes by darrencruzzz
18 / 365

in your eyes

a quick drawing prompt, was bored and decided to practice eyes today.

Today was pretty slow, school officially starts again tomorrow, I'll bring my camera and possibly take some shots downtown.
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Darren Cruz

@darrencruzzz
Darren Oliver Cruz Pagdagdagan 15 Years Old, Grade 11 Beginner // Amateur Photographer Current Cameras: -Nikon Coolpix S3100 -Nikon Coolpix S3600 Started my journey in 2019, hoping to build my...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise