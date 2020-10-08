Enter: Fall

I finally took the risk of bringing my camera to school, and, it surprisingly went pretty well. I didn’t want to cause attention so I only took photos until after we were dismissed for the end of the day. The campus park had been very pretty this week, especially since all the leaves are starting to change colour and fall.



I do love the various amounts of pathways and shortcuts through the bushes and whatnot, it’s like entering through a special gate