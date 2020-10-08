Previous
Enter: Fall by darrencruzzz
26 / 365

Enter: Fall

I finally took the risk of bringing my camera to school, and, it surprisingly went pretty well. I didn’t want to cause attention so I only took photos until after we were dismissed for the end of the day. The campus park had been very pretty this week, especially since all the leaves are starting to change colour and fall.

I do love the various amounts of pathways and shortcuts through the bushes and whatnot, it’s like entering through a special gate
Darren Cruz

Darren Oliver Cruz Pagdagdagan 16 Years Old, Grade 11 Beginner // Amateur Photographer Current Cameras: -Nikon Coolpix S3100 -Nikon Coolpix S3600 -Nikon D3400 Started my journey in 2019, hoping to build...
Photo Details

