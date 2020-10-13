First Snow

Mom and I went to the mountains after we got our flu shots, although we did get lost, we managed to get to Troll Falls after hiking for around 30 minutes. The waterfall was beautiful, even though it was quite small. Hopefully we could visit again and take the top route, to get shots from the top - down.
Darren Oliver Cruz Pagdagdagan
16 Years Old, Grade 11
Beginner // Amateur Photographer
Current Cameras:
-Nikon Coolpix S3100
-Nikon Coolpix S3600
-Nikon D3400
Started my journey in 2019, hoping to build...