First Snow by darrencruzzz
28 / 365

First Snow

It seems as though, fall has already passed.

Mom and I went to the mountains after we got our flu shots, although we did get lost, we managed to get to Troll Falls after hiking for around 30 minutes. The waterfall was beautiful, even though it was quite small. Hopefully we could visit again and take the top route, to get shots from the top - down.

13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

Darren Cruz

@darrencruzzz
Darren Oliver Cruz Pagdagdagan 16 Years Old, Grade 11 Beginner // Amateur Photographer Current Cameras: -Nikon Coolpix S3100 -Nikon Coolpix S3600 -Nikon D3400 Started my journey in 2019, hoping to build...
Photo Details

