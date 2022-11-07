Sign up
Photo 421
Sunset
We’ve been getting rain and cooler temps here in Northern California. Lots of clouds bring beautiful sunsets like this.
7th November 2022
7th Nov 22
2
0
Darlene
@darsphotos
I am married with one son and live in Elk Grove, California, a part of Sacramento County. I have been taking photos for as...
Photo Details
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
November 7th, 2022
katy
ace
Gorgeous color and I love the minimal silhouettes
November 7th, 2022
