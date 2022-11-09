Somewhere over the rainbow….

Yesterday’s very stormy weather brought this beautiful rainbow.



I was out getting my first shingles vaccine. I get my second one of two in two months.



My cousin got so very sick and in very severe pain for a month from her shingles. She was on oral morphine for that time and is down to two sores now and pain meds. I never knew it could be like this and wanted to share with all of you.



I’ve got a sore arm and headache from the vaccine but covered at 90% against this horrid disease now. Small price for me to pay for protection. My cousin tried to get her vaccine but none was available in her state of Texas when she tried to get hers sadly.

