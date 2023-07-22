Previous
Morning visit by darsphotos
Morning visit

Our neighbors stopped by this morning with their little boy, dog and donuts. What a nice treat and fun visit.
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Darlene

Cute fur baby and love those water guns!
July 22nd, 2023  
@marlboromaam thank you. Nothing like a pool and toys in this hot weather “106” today. They will be back to swim and bbq soon. Their 3 year old loved the toys and pool.
July 22nd, 2023  
