Dear Bruni has passed away by darsphotos
Dear Bruni has passed away

I met Bruni here and we became friends. She and her husband Hans visited here in California and made us a beautiful dinner and we took them to our local park to enjoy the views, critters and to take photos.
I learned recently of her passing on February 25 from very aggressive liver cancer sadly. Her husband posted about her illness on her page and added two recent photos of their window sil with her urn and flowers he places daily.
A true love story. My heart hurts and breaks for Hans.
May Bruni rest in peace.
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Darlene

@darsphotos
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Oh dear, I am so sorry to hear that. I didn't know Bruni has passed. Very sad. Yes, may she rest in peace.
August 4th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
I am so sorry. This is a lovely picture of Bruni's and her husband and a lovely tribute. Thanks for sharing.
August 4th, 2023  
katy ace
I am so sorry to hear about this Darlene! I had followed her for a while a long time ago, but haven’t kept up with her recently
August 4th, 2023  
