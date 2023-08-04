Dear Bruni has passed away

I met Bruni here and we became friends. She and her husband Hans visited here in California and made us a beautiful dinner and we took them to our local park to enjoy the views, critters and to take photos.

I learned recently of her passing on February 25 from very aggressive liver cancer sadly. Her husband posted about her illness on her page and added two recent photos of their window sil with her urn and flowers he places daily.

A true love story. My heart hurts and breaks for Hans.

May Bruni rest in peace.