Previous
27 / 365
My Grandkids
It’s been way too long since I’ve posted. Since that time my daughter in law was finally able to get pregnant via IVF with her last two viable embryos, a boy and girl.
They were born October 22, 2024 very early and in NICU for months. They don’t walk yet but stand and crawl all over the place. A huge blessing in life.
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
Darlene
@darsphotos
I live in Elk Grove, California, a part of Sacramento County. I have been taking photos for as long as I can remember. ...
KWind
ace
So sweet!!
January 3rd, 2026
