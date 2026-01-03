Previous
My Grandkids

It’s been way too long since I’ve posted. Since that time my daughter in law was finally able to get pregnant via IVF with her last two viable embryos, a boy and girl.

They were born October 22, 2024 very early and in NICU for months. They don’t walk yet but stand and crawl all over the place. A huge blessing in life.
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Darlene

@darsphotos
