Misstep by daryavr
167 / 365

Misstep

Today I made a mistake when I made tea. And I took this photo by combining two shots of a teapot with and without water.
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

Darya Romanova

@daryavr
I am an amateur photographer. 365project is a challenge for me. My English is poor. So I will not be able to respond quickly to...
