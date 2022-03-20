Sign up
201 / 365
Let the battles be only snowy
He is bringing an end to wars throughout the earth. He breaks the bow and shatters the spear; He burns the military wagons with fire. Psalm 46:9
20th March 2022
20th Mar 22
Darya Romanova
@daryavr
I am an amateur photographer. 365project is a challenge for me.
