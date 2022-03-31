Previous
Lonely light by daryavr
Lonely light

No bruised reed will he crush, and no smoldering wick will he extinguish, until he brings justice with success.
Matthew 12:20
Darya Romanova

PamSnaps1 ace
Beautiful
