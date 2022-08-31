Previous
Mission complete by daryavr
365 / 365

Mission complete

Many thanks to everyone who followed my project and supported not to give up. It was interesting to take pictures every day but not always easy. This project was a great experience.
31st August 2022

Darya Romanova

@daryavr
I am an amateur photographer. 365project is a challenge for me. My English is poor. So I will not be able to respond quickly to...
100% complete

