62 / 365
D62 The Dumpling Master
The key in making dumplings is not just the ingredient used in dumpling filling, but also the way in which the filling is prepared.
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
Daryl
@darylluk
Corinne C
ace
A great story telling portrait
March 6th, 2023
