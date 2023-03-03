Previous
D62 The Dumpling Master by darylluk
62 / 365

D62 The Dumpling Master

The key in making dumplings is not just the ingredient used in dumpling filling, but also the way in which the filling is prepared.
3rd March 2023

Daryl

@darylluk
Corinne C
A great story telling portrait
March 6th, 2023  
