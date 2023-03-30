Previous
D89 A Peaceful Sanctuary by darylluk
89 / 365

D89 A Peaceful Sanctuary

Appreciated the church’s intricate stonework bathed in the warm glow of a gradual sunset.
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Daryl

@darylluk
Elisa Smith ace
Nice pov.
April 4th, 2023  
