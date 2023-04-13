Previous
D103 Only Time Knows by darylluk
D103 Only Time Knows

No one will ask why the tree grows this way or why the log stays on the side. Perhaps only time knows. No one cares to ask why, because we are all just passers-by of time.
13th April 2023

Daryl

@darylluk
