Previous
Next
D185 Urgent Care by darylluk
186 / 365

D185 Urgent Care

During the pandemic, especially at its early stages, Urgent Care was always the place where I got tested for COVID-19 before traveling. They were even the clinic where I had my first test done. I still remember the first time I went there to register for the test; the procedures were complicated, the information was confusing, and many people anxiously wore masks while queuing in long lines. Time flies, three years have passed, and now the pandemic is considered under control. However, every time I pass by that place, there's a different feeling in my heart.
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

Daryl

@darylluk
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise