D185 Urgent Care

During the pandemic, especially at its early stages, Urgent Care was always the place where I got tested for COVID-19 before traveling. They were even the clinic where I had my first test done. I still remember the first time I went there to register for the test; the procedures were complicated, the information was confusing, and many people anxiously wore masks while queuing in long lines. Time flies, three years have passed, and now the pandemic is considered under control. However, every time I pass by that place, there's a different feeling in my heart.