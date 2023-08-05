Previous
D217 Cappuccino
D217 Cappuccino

The early morning sunlight streams through the café's windows, the air is filled with the rich aroma of coffee, and soft music gently plays. I can sit here for the whole morning.
5th August 2023

Daryl

