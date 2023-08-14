Previous
D226 Pollinators by darylluk
D226 Pollinators

In order to promote the protection of pollinators, a large plastic sheet was laid out on the library lawn, and children drew pollinating insects such as butterflies and bees on it.
14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

Daryl

@darylluk
