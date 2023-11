D319 Just Ordinary

In the summer evenings, this park became lively. Adults and children came out for a walk after dinner. At that time, it seemed ordinary, as summer evenings should be. Now, before 5 o'clock in the afternoon, it's already pitch dark. Only the cold streetlights and empty benches remain. The "now" in front of us will soon become the "then." At that time, will we also say it was just ordinary?