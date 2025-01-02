Previous
2025/01/02 D2 In the afternoon by the Tagus River in Portugal

I especially enjoy the interplay of light and shadow along the Tagus River, where each strolling figure stands distinct, their silhouettes gracefully isolated without overlap.
