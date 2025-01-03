2025/01/03 D3 The virtual reality of dual worlds

Previous
In Lisbon, I was trying to photograph the iconic Tram 28 when I happened to glance at a restaurant window and noticed the street view reflected in the glass. Capturing Tram 28 through its reflection struck me as both intriguing and unconventional.
Daryl

@darylluk
