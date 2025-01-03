Sign up
Photo 368
2025/01/03 D3 The virtual reality of dual worlds
In Lisbon, I was trying to photograph the iconic Tram 28 when I happened to glance at a restaurant window and noticed the street view reflected in the glass. Capturing Tram 28 through its reflection struck me as both intriguing and unconventional.
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
Daryl
@darylluk
