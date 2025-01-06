Sign up
Photo 371
D6 Isolated illustration
I’ve always been fascinated by gas station photography, especially those that evoke a sense of isolation, a touch of decay, and a hint of loneliness.
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
Daryl
@darylluk
bkb in the city
ace
Very nice shot
January 7th, 2025
