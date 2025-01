D9 Train Arrival

I originally planned to capture an empty train station, but as soon as I pressed the shutter, the sound of an approaching train echoed in the distance. During the 30-second long exposure, the train rumbled through the frame, transforming my shot from a still station into a dynamic long-exposure masterpiece. This unexpected twist turned into a delightful surprise—this is precisely the joy of photography, where unforeseen moments lead to remarkable discoveries.