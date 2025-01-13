Previous
D13 Attending the Planet Action seminar by darylluk
Photo 378

D13 Attending the Planet Action seminar

Attended the Ideas in Action seminar led by its founder and CEO, John Werner, who discussed uniting ideas and people through Planet Actions, a platform designed to gather projects focused on environmental improvement.
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Daryl

@darylluk
103% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact