D19 Morning Light Like a Dream, Shadows Like Poetry

I originally planned to take a casual stroll by the lake in the morning and capture a few shots of the forest. But as soon as I arrived, my eyes were drawn to the silhouette of this grand tree. The morning light pierced through the branches, falling onto the ground and casting a massive shadow that made the tree appear even more majestic—almost as if it were fully prepared to embrace a new day. This is the magic of photography: there’s no need to deliberately search for a scene. Simply wait, and the moment will present itself to you.