D20 A Solitary Winter Silhouette

While street photography often involves wandering along main roads, I recommend spending some time exploring the less noticeable alleyways. These places often hold unexpected surprises, much like the tree I encountered today. Hidden in the courtyard of a small alley, it immediately drew me in with its serene presence, as if saying, “I’m here, whether you come or not.”



The courtyard wasn’t large, but the tree stood tall, making composition a challenge. I used the surrounding geometric lines to piece together the frame, which I think turned out quite well. I had planned to take more shots, but the freezing temperature made it difficult to stay out any longer.