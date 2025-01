D21 Snow Like a Blanket

Two days ago, a heavy snowfall blanketed the small town park with a pristine white carpet. The traces of children playing and running in the snow during the day were still faintly visible, as if their laughter still lingered in the air. Yet as night fell, the park became desolate, devoid of any human presence. Only the cold, dim light quietly illuminated the silent snow, accompanied by a shivering photographer braving the winter chill.