D22 Needham Height by darylluk
Photo 387

D22 Needham Height

Is this the resting post,
Or the starting point of farewell?
The wind keeps blowing,
The light keeps waiting.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Daryl

@darylluk
