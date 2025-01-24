Sign up
Previous
Photo 389
D24 Hayden Library at MIT
At MIT, Hayden Library is situated along the Charles River and houses the Humanities and Science collections. The library's design features a modern aesthetic with ample natural light, creating an inviting atmosphere for study and research.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
Daryl
@darylluk
382
383
384
385
386
387
388
389
Views
0
365
LEICA Q3
24th January 2025 7:23pm
