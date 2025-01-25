D25 Dances with Ice

In a small roadside park in Natick, on a crisp morning, the branches of every tree were adorned with delicate icicles. The biting wind swept through the treetops, making them sway with its force. The icy gusts pierced through my gloves, scarf, and thick coat, cutting straight into my skin.



The branches, now paired with nature’s own carved ice, shimmered under the sunlight, crystal clear and glistening. As the wind passed through, the branches collided, producing a faint, delicate chime. In that moment, I momentarily forgot the bone-chilling cold, lost in the beauty of the frozen symphony before me.