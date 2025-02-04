Previous
D35 All Clean Up by darylluk
Photo 399

D35 All Clean Up

Yesterday, the guy did an excellent job clearing the snow off the icy pond. I figured it wouldn’t be long before some kids started skating.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Daryl

@darylluk
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful place to skate
February 5th, 2025  
