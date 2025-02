D39 To understand the present, study the past

I used to spend a lot of time in bookstores, settling into a cozy little sofa, flipping through pages while the smell of Starbucks coffee filled the air. There was something comforting about getting lost in a good book right there. Not so much anymore—ever since I switched to e-books for the convenience of bookmarks and highlight summaries. Technology makes things easier, sure, but every now and then, it pulls me right back down memory lane.