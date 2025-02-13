Previous
D44 Song of Winter by darylluk
Photo 409

D44 Song of Winter

The sky is ashen gray, and the wind sweeps across the fields, carrying the unique silence of winter.
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Daryl

@darylluk
112% complete

Photo Details

