D46 The Forgotten Court

This was once the backyard of Medfield State Hospital, established in 1892 as the Medfield Insane Asylum, the first facility in Massachusetts dedicated to chronic mental patients. After the hospital closed in 2003, the buildings were sealed off. Although the grounds have since been restored, the backyard court's iron fence has rusted, and the field lines have gradually disappeared under weeds and snow. In the winter sunlight, the fence stands silently, guarding those forgotten stories.