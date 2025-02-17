Previous
D48 Winter Night, Frozen Night by darylluk
Photo 413

D48 Winter Night, Frozen Night

The winter night’s chill seeps into every brick wall and snow-covered alley. A figure leans against the wall, unfazed by the freezing temperature, finishing a cigarette.
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Daryl

@darylluk
113% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick Aubin ace
Excellent use of light and shadow! Draws your eye right through the photograph.
February 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact