Previous
Photo 413
D48 Winter Night, Frozen Night
The winter night’s chill seeps into every brick wall and snow-covered alley. A figure leans against the wall, unfazed by the freezing temperature, finishing a cigarette.
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
1
2
Daryl
@darylluk
413
photos
43
followers
72
following
406
407
408
409
410
411
412
413
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q3
Taken
17th February 2025 5:57pm
Rick Aubin
ace
Excellent use of light and shadow! Draws your eye right through the photograph.
February 18th, 2025
