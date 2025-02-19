Previous
D50 Just Another Day by darylluk
D50 Just Another Day

The sunset sets the sky on fire, yet it cannot warm the bare tree or the person standing before it.
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

Daryl

@darylluk
bkb in the city ace
Nice shot
February 20th, 2025  
