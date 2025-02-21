Previous
D52 Winter Night, Two Shores by darylluk
D52 Winter Night, Two Shores

On this winter night by the Charles River, one shore rests in the stillness of ice and snow, while the other glows with the restless brilliance of Boston.
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

Daryl

@darylluk
