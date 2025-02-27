Previous
D58 Between the Foreseen and the Unknown by darylluk
D58 Between the Foreseen and the Unknown

The fleeting moment when a 50mm standard lens hovers in mid-air feels akin to the held breath before speaking, the brief silence in music, or the hesitation before making a decision. It is a moment filled with uncertainty and endless possibilities.
Daryl

@darylluk
