Photo 423
D58 Between the Foreseen and the Unknown
The fleeting moment when a 50mm standard lens hovers in mid-air feels akin to the held breath before speaking, the brief silence in music, or the hesitation before making a decision. It is a moment filled with uncertainty and endless possibilities.
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
Daryl
@darylluk
423
photos
46
followers
79
following
416
417
418
419
420
421
422
423
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q3
Taken
27th February 2025 6:27pm
