Previous
Photo 424
D59 Whispers by the Window
After two weeks of harsh winter, a brief moment of warmth finally arrives. Sunlight filters through the glass, gently dispelling the lingering cold. Today, black and white take a pause, allowing purple and white to weave a picture instead.
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
Daryl
@darylluk
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q3
Taken
28th February 2025 1:41pm
