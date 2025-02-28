Previous
D59 Whispers by the Window by darylluk
Photo 424

D59 Whispers by the Window

After two weeks of harsh winter, a brief moment of warmth finally arrives. Sunlight filters through the glass, gently dispelling the lingering cold. Today, black and white take a pause, allowing purple and white to weave a picture instead.
Daryl

@darylluk
