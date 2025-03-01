Previous
D60 Glass World by darylluk
D60 Glass World

On the cold glass facade, time slows down, and space falls into silence.

"The picture should tell the story of the building" -- Julius Shulman
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Daryl

@darylluk
