D61 Passerby

Standing on the platform, watching the speeding train rush past—carrying away time and blurring reality.



On a frigid 10-degree Fahrenheit night, I was capturing the night scene at a Boston train station. The platform announcement echoed: "The train will arrive at Platform 1 in five minutes." But which side was Platform 1, left or right? There was no time to ponder. My hands were already frozen stiff. All I could do was wait for five more minutes, press the shutter one last time, and wrap up this night’s freezing photoshoot.