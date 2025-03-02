Previous
D61 Passerby by darylluk
D61 Passerby

Standing on the platform, watching the speeding train rush past—carrying away time and blurring reality.

On a frigid 10-degree Fahrenheit night, I was capturing the night scene at a Boston train station. The platform announcement echoed: "The train will arrive at Platform 1 in five minutes." But which side was Platform 1, left or right? There was no time to ponder. My hands were already frozen stiff. All I could do was wait for five more minutes, press the shutter one last time, and wrap up this night’s freezing photoshoot.
Daryl

@darylluk
Suzanne ace
Terrific shot!
March 3rd, 2025  
Daryl
@ankers70 thank you so much Suzanne 😄
March 3rd, 2025  
