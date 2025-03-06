Sign up
Photo 429
D65 Between the Rain
Fog veils the dusk in golden light,
Glass quivers, stirring dust in flight.
Distant trees blur as winds remain,
Soft rain taps dreams not yet in sight.
Car lights drift, a shattered stream,
Thoughts dissolve in clouds unseen.
This moment, silent, the world refrains,
Only echoes whisper in between.
6th March 2025
6th Mar 25
Daryl
@darylluk
Suzanne
ace
Nice one including your narrative.
March 7th, 2025
