Previous
D65 Between the Rain by darylluk
Photo 429

D65 Between the Rain

Fog veils the dusk in golden light,
Glass quivers, stirring dust in flight.
Distant trees blur as winds remain,
Soft rain taps dreams not yet in sight.

Car lights drift, a shattered stream,
Thoughts dissolve in clouds unseen.
This moment, silent, the world refrains,
Only echoes whisper in between.
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Daryl

@darylluk
117% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Nice one including your narrative.
March 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact