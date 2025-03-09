Previous
D68 The Waiting Game by darylluk
Photo 433

D68 The Waiting Game

The art of "husband shopping stance"—a well-practiced ritual of patience, endurance, and strategic daydreaming.
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Daryl

@darylluk
118% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact