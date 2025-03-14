D73 Paṭicca Samuppāda

Walking through an alley in Chinatown, I was drawn to the play of light and shadow on the wall. I went back to my car to retrieve my tripod, set it up carefully, adjusted the composition, focus, and parameters. Just as I pressed the shutter, a car suddenly drove by, tracing unexpected streaks of light across the frame I had originally envisioned. In those two seconds of exposure, the photograph took form. But upon reflection, I realized that its creation had already begun long before those two seconds.



In Buddhist thought, there is no absolute beginning or end—everything is the result of interconnected causes and conditions. This photograph came into being because I noticed the light, because I decided to retrieve my tripod, and because that car happened to pass by at that precise moment. Had I not been captivated by the wall’s glow, had I not chosen to go back for my tripod, had the car not appeared, then those streaks of light might never have existed. Its origin, perhaps, was set in motion the moment I paused, mesmerized by the light and shadow on the wall.