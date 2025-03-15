D74 Which One Is More Real?

Passing by a wall near Boston's train station, I noticed how the light cast the shadow of a tree trunk onto the surface. The real tree and its shadow intertwined, both equally present yet indistinguishable. Which one is more real?



In truth, neither is completely real, and yet both are equally real. From a scientific perspective, what we typically understand as a "real object" is actually a combination of physical properties and sensory perception. The tree trunk is perceived as real because it is processed by our brain through sensory input—we see it, touch it, smell it, and even hear the rustling of its branches. However, the shadow also undeniably exists; it is a result of light projection. Although it lacks an independent physical form and cannot be touched, its presence is just as valid.



Quantum physics tells us that matter is fundamentally composed of microscopic particles, which do not have fixed states. When unobserved, they exist as "waves," only collapsing into "particles" upon observation. This means that what we consider "objects" are determined by the conditions of our observation, and the way an object exists is closely tied to how we perceive it. From this perspective, both the tree and its shadow are equally real—it all depends on how we choose to observe them.



Perhaps the more intriguing question is: "How can we transcend our preconceptions and habitual ways of seeing to truly understand the essence of the world around us?"