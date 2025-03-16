Previous
D75 Dawn of Early Spring by darylluk
These broken wooden posts may no longer support anything, but they still leave their presence in the flow of time. Just like photography, capturing a fleeting moment, they too become a part of history.
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Daryl

@darylluk
